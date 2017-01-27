Toyota C-HR by TRD shows polarizing design

In addition to the wildly styled C-HRs, the company has tuned 86s and a bizarre Hi-Ace minivan.



Where Subaru is pushing performance that this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota is taking a broader and much weirder direction. Among the company’s diverse lineup, there is a pair of TRD-tuned C-HRs with body kits so wild that we wonder how many people would actually want one.

The Aggressive Style C-HR in white and Extreme Style example in yellow certainly live up to their respective names. Both features road-scraping front fascias and massive side sills. The Aggressive Style has a larger rear wing on the roof and lip spoiler on the hatch. A simulated diffuser makes the look even more radical. Alternatively, the Extreme Style has red mud flaps that wouldn’t look out of place on a rally car.

