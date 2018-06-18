Toyota Celebrates Domination Of Le Mans By Announcing New Hypercar Will Have Same 986HP Hybrid Powertrain

After bagging pole and second position in qualifying for this year’s Le Mans 24 hour race, Toyota has announced that it has begun development of a new hypercar. The Japanese marque’s near-1000bhp hybrid car will be based on the GR Super Sports Concept that was first shown at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon and is now on display at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Toyota’s Gazoo Racing Fan Village.

Toyota’s future super sports car will use the same powertrain that’s already proving successful in its pole position LMP1 car. Not only will this establish a strong connection between Toyota’s motorsport activities and its road cars, but the technology and knowledge that Toyota Gazoo Racing has collected developing the LMP1 car will transfer directly into the new road car.