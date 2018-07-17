Toyota Confirms 4 Cylinder Supra To Round Out Line Up

The highly anticipated Toyota Supra finally made its first appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it was disappointingly wrapped in camouflage. Toyota hasn't given any details about the production Supra, but it has been heavily implied that the car will be powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. This may not the Supra's only powerplant, as Road & Track reports the existence of an inline-four model below the inline-six.



Read Article