Toyota Cranks Up The Heat With A 16.9% Leap In September Sales - Lexus Goes Nowhere With A 1.5% Gain

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) Inc. , today reported September 2017 sales of 226,632 units. With one more selling day in September 2017 compared to September 2016, sales were up 14.9 percent on a volume basis, and up 10.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



For the first nine months of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,831,479 units. With one more selling day in 2017 compared to 2016, total sales were up 0.1 percent on a DSR basis, and sales were up 0.5 percent on an unadjusted raw-volume basis.



Toyota division posted September 2017 sales of 200,436 units, up 16.9 percent on a volume basis, and up 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.



“The auto industry showed renewed strength in September, bringing optimism for a third consecutive year with sales topping 17 million new vehicles,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “This month marked our first full-month of sales of the all-new 2018 Camry, outselling last year’s total with a double-digit gain in volume – a testament to the positive reception we are receiving on its bold new styling and TNGA-based performance. Toyota division light trucks continue to lead sales, with September marking a string of eight consecutive monthly sales records, and nine consecutive monthly best-ever sales records for Highlander and RAV4. In fact, RAV4, with more than 42,000 sales this month, marks three consecutive months of more than 40,000 units – an amazing feat!”



Lexus posted June sales of 26,196 units, up 1.5 percent on a volume basis, and down 2.4 percent on a DSR basis.



“Lexus sales traditionally shift into high gear as we head toward the end of the year, and we are buoyed by three consecutive months of sales momentum as well as our best-ever September,” said Lexus Group Vice President and General Manager Jeff Bracken. “Going forward we have a strong supply of luxury utility vehicles to satisfy customers’ needs through the remainder of 2017.”



September 2017 and First Nine Months Highlights: Camry sales of 34,732 units, up 13.1 percent in first full month of sales of all-new 2018 model year

Total Toyota division SUV sales up 43.2 percent in September; pickup trucks up 15.8 percent

RAV4 gains 44 percent with 42,395 units sold; nine straight monthly sales records

Highlander posts sales of 20,359 units; first month to top 20,000 in 2017, and nine straight monthly sales records

4Runner sales of 11,333 units, up 25.1 percent

Tacoma and Tundra September sales rise by 14.9 and 17.4 percent respectively

Lexus sees fifth consecutive monthly best-ever for LUVs

NX up 6.6 percent with September sales of 5,041, seventh consecutive best-ever monthly total

GX rises 53 percent; records back-to-back best-ever monthly totals

LX up 38.6 percent in September

RX sees six percent gain, sets new best-ever monthly total for September

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



