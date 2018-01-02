Toyota Cruises Through January With A 12.1% Jump In Sales - Lexus Up 10.4%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2018 sales of 167,056 vehicles, an increase of 16.
8 percent from January 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in January 2018 compared to January 2017, sales were up 12.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted January sales of 149,142 units, up 17 percent on a volume basis and 12.3 percent on a DSR basis.
“We are off to a great start with strong customer demand for light trucks, including RAV4, Highlander and 4Runner, setting best-ever records for January,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “We’re encouraged by the strength of the market and the momentum we have with a full calendar year of the all-new Camry, followed by the launch of the all-new Avalon in the spring.”
Lexus posted January sales of 17,914 vehicles, up 15 percent on a volume basis and 10.4 percent on a DSR basis.
“Lexus is off to a very strong start this year. The NX, both gas and hybrid, had their best January ever, and the all-new three-row RXL is just now starting to hit dealership showrooms,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “Combined with the launch of our fifth-generation LS and LS hybrid this month, along with the Limited Edition LC Inspiration Series and two-row LX, we're very optimistic about the year ahead. These new models will be followed throughout the year by 10 additional new models.”
January 2018 Highlights
- Camry sales were up 21.3 percent
- TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions post best-ever light truck sales
- Toyota division SUV posts 56,933 units
- RAV4 sales of 26,655 units, a best-ever month
- 4Runner sales were up 11.2 percent, a best-ever month
- Highlander sales of 15,484 units, a best-ever month
- Toyota division pickups up 27.3 percent
- Tacoma up 33.6 percent
- Tundra posted sales of 7,644 units, up 15.3 percent
- Lexus division LUVs up 23.6 percent, a best-ever month
- NX up 41.9 percent in January, a best-ever month
- RX posts monthly sales of 6,738 units
- GX sales up 12.1 percent
- Lexus ES sales were up 21.6 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume