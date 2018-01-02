Toyota Cruises Through January With A 12.1% Jump In Sales - Lexus Up 10.4%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2018 sales of 167,056 vehicles, an increase of 16. 8 percent from January 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in January 2018 compared to January 2017, sales were up 12.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted January sales of 149,142 units, up 17 percent on a volume basis and 12.3 percent on a DSR basis.



“We are off to a great start with strong customer demand for light trucks, including RAV4, Highlander and 4Runner, setting best-ever records for January,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “We’re encouraged by the strength of the market and the momentum we have with a full calendar year of the all-new Camry, followed by the launch of the all-new Avalon in the spring.”



Lexus posted January sales of 17,914 vehicles, up 15 percent on a volume basis and 10.4 percent on a DSR basis.



“Lexus is off to a very strong start this year. The NX, both gas and hybrid, had their best January ever, and the all-new three-row RXL is just now starting to hit dealership showrooms,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “Combined with the launch of our fifth-generation LS and LS hybrid this month, along with the Limited Edition LC Inspiration Series and two-row LX, we're very optimistic about the year ahead. These new models will be followed throughout the year by 10 additional new models.”



January 2018 Highlights Camry sales were up 21.3 percent

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions post best-ever light truck sales

Toyota division SUV posts 56,933 units

RAV4 sales of 26,655 units, a best-ever month

4Runner sales were up 11.2 percent, a best-ever month

Highlander sales of 15,484 units, a best-ever month

Toyota division pickups up 27.3 percent

Tacoma up 33.6 percent

Tundra posted sales of 7,644 units, up 15.3 percent

Lexus division LUVs up 23.6 percent, a best-ever month

NX up 41.9 percent in January, a best-ever month

RX posts monthly sales of 6,738 units

GX sales up 12.1 percent

Lexus ES sales were up 21.6 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume











