Toyota Cruises Through January With A 12.1% Jump In Sales - Lexus Up 10.4%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2018 sales of 167,056 vehicles, an increase of 16.

8 percent from January 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in January 2018 compared to January 2017, sales were up 12.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 
 
Toyota division posted January sales of 149,142 units, up 17 percent on a volume basis and 12.3 percent on a DSR basis.
 
“We are off to a great start with strong customer demand for light trucks, including RAV4, Highlander and 4Runner, setting best-ever records for January,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “We’re encouraged by the strength of the market and the momentum we have with a full calendar year of the all-new Camry, followed by the launch of the all-new Avalon in the spring.”
 
Lexus posted January sales of 17,914 vehicles, up 15 percent on a volume basis and 10.4 percent on a DSR basis.
 
“Lexus is off to a very strong start this year. The NX, both gas and hybrid, had their best January ever, and the all-new three-row RXL is just now starting to hit dealership showrooms,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “Combined with the launch of our fifth-generation LS and LS hybrid this month, along with the Limited Edition LC Inspiration Series and two-row LX, we're very optimistic about the year ahead. These new models will be followed throughout the year by 10 additional new models.”
 
January 2018 Highlights  
  • Camry sales were up 21.3 percent
  • TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions post best-ever light truck sales
  • Toyota division SUV posts 56,933 units
  • RAV4 sales of 26,655 units, a best-ever month
  • 4Runner sales were up 11.2 percent, a best-ever month
  • Highlander sales of 15,484 units, a best-ever month
  • Toyota division pickups up 27.3 percent
  • Tacoma up 33.6 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 7,644 units, up 15.3 percent
  • Lexus division LUVs up 23.6 percent, a best-ever month
  •  NX up 41.9 percent in January, a best-ever month
  •  RX posts monthly sales of 6,738 units
  •  GX sales up 12.1 percent
  •  Lexus ES sales were up 21.6 percent
 
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume






ilovecar2015

Very impressive! Looks like Lexus saved itself from going all out in December 2017 (no need to compete for #2 against BMW) and transfer the sales to January 2018. This could be a competitive year with RXL availability.

ilovecar2015

Posted on 2/1/2018 10:16:14 AM   

Jazzyjazz

I can't figure out why anyone would buy that ugly turd RX or RXL.

Jazzyjazz

Posted on 2/1/2018 1:47:04 PM   

Truthy

If you look at their sales it is all re-badged Toyotas that lead their sales. The ES is now a Avalon based car, the EX from the Camry and NX is a RAV4, neither of which drives well or is luxurious. They incent the heel out of these Toyotas to drive sales. When has Toyota ever reported a down month? Yet VW passed for the world's largest automaker last year and GM is on their heels.

Truthy

Posted on 2/1/2018 1:03:06 PM   

ilovecar2015

Re-badge is a lazy comparison, more like sharing parts and some of the architectures; in which ALL manufactures do if they are given a chance to. Look at VW/Audi/Porsche, Ford/Lincoln, GM//Cadillac and the list goes on. All manufactures are driven on sales by low-end models.

ilovecar2015

Posted on 2/1/2018 2:09:47 PM   

knowitall1985

Compare the stock of those companies and Toyota is worth a lot more.

knowitall1985

Posted on 2/1/2018 1:41:11 PM   

USNA1999

@knowitall1985 it seems you don't know much about the stock market, maybe TMs market cap is larger but as far as performance for the past year: Tesla did well, no doubt about it, up over 40% for the year. But with a nearly 90% yearly uptick, FCA was the big winner for 2017. Ferrari was a close second, posting an 80% return. TM nowhere close to that performance, VW did way better that TM. A bigger market cap DOES NOT equals better stock performance. TM is becoming the next GM, a huge company but a crappy investment for shareholders.

USNA1999

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:33:39 PM   

USNA1999

LEXUS needs to get rid of all cars except for the ES and continue moving SUVs.

USNA1999

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:37:23 PM   

