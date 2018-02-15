Toyota Doesn't See A Future With Mass Produced Vehicles - Only Boxes On Wheels And Ultra Luxury

As sharing services change car use and ownership, Toyota Motor Corp. 's new design chief believes that vehicles will shift towards either generic boxes on wheels for everyday use or ultra-luxury cars, wiping out the need for mass-market models. Simon Humphries, responsible for design at the automaker's Toyota and Lexus brands, said that fleets of electric, self-driving shuttle bus-like vehicles could one day eliminate the need for people to drive themselves around on a daily basis. This could one day make cars like its popular Camry and Corolla models obsolete down the line.



Read Article