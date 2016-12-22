Toyota FT1 concept – Remembering with reason

Toyota revealed FT1 concept car in 2014 during North American International Auto Show, and the jaws were dropping. These days Toyota is joining forces with BMW, so new Z4 is going to be accompanied by the new Supra, and both cars will be produced together in Magna Steyr factory near Graz in Austria. Any news about Supra enlightened the day for all fans of it and believe us when we say there are many of them.



Keep in mind that the last one of it, left the factory in 2002 and it is still holding the record as fastest Toyota of all times, as Supra’s twin turbo version managed to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is good even by today standards.



