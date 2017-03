Toyota Is Building An $11 Million Secret VIP Retreat In Texas Complete With Stables And A Private Racetrack

If you blink, you might miss the street sign for the tree-lined country road south of Denton.

Two-lane Hilltop Road leads you past mostly modest houses, small farms and rural businesses along the border of the town of Argyle.

Tucked away among the trees and stock ponds, construction is underway on one of the most hush-hush developments in North Texas.

International auto giant Toyota is turning a patch of farmland into a multimillion-dollar, ranch-style executive retreat for its top local executives and visiting VIPs.