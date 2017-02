All Toyota Mirai models are being recalled after it was found a software glitch could lead to voltage of the hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain to exceed maximum limits.

The full run of 2843 customer cars are affected and being recalled to have a software update to address the problem.

A Toyota spokesman told Autocar that the issue only arises in the unique circumstance when a driver accelerates hard after the car has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control.