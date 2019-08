The boss of Toyota’s LMP1 program believes the Japanese car manufacturer could set a quicker lap time around the Nurburgring Norschleife than the unrestricted Porsche 919 Evo with its TS050 Hybrid.

Porsche decided to celebrate its exit from the LMP1 category of the World Endurance Championship by creating an unrestricted version of its 919 Hybrid prototype with less weight, more power, and new aerodynamic components.