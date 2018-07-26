Toyota May Have Another Sports Car In The Works

Toyota is putting the finishing touches on the all-new Supra, but it might not be the only sports car in the pipeline.

In an effort to promote the debut of the Supra prototype, the company held an interview with chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. While we’ve already covered many of the topics that Tada touches on, he hinted the automaker is eyeing yet another sports car.

As Tada explained, Toyota president Akio Toyoda has always said he wants their sports car lineup to consist of “three brothers.” Tada went on to say the 86 is the middle child, while the Supra is the “big brother.” This suggests the other model would be an entry-level sports car to slot beneath the 86.