Toyota May Have Another Sports Car In The Works

Toyota is putting the finishing touches on the all-new Supra, but it might not be the only sports car in the pipeline.

In an effort to promote the debut of the Supra prototype, the company held an interview with chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. While we’ve already covered many of the topics that Tada touches on, he hinted the automaker is eyeing yet another sports car.

As Tada explained, Toyota president Akio Toyoda has always said he wants their sports car lineup to consist of “three brothers.” Tada went on to say the 86 is the middle child, while the Supra is the “big brother.” This suggests the other model would be an entry-level sports car to slot beneath the 86.



MDarringer

So which company will they hand this off to so that it too can be cocked up?

MDarringer

Posted on 7/26/2018 12:31:13 PM   

vdiv

Mazda, of course. Do an MX-5 clone akin to the Fiat Spider in exchange for say hybrid drivetrains, or the fullsize platform for Sequoia/Tundra

vdiv

Posted on 7/26/2018 1:40:45 PM   

coch

"ANOTHER"


I'm not aware of a single sports car from Toyota currently.

coch

Posted on 7/26/2018 12:39:12 PM   

dlin

Toyota is not Honda, so it won't be this thing. It would be something they can capitalize out of the racing program, i.e. AMG Project one fighter. Kudos to MB for showing everyone a new way of doing Hyper sports car!

dlin

Posted on 7/26/2018 1:00:49 PM   

