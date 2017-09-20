Toyota Offers A Performance Prius That Goes No Faster - What Is The Logic?

Toyota is attempting to morph itself into an edgier, bolder, and sexier brand — to varying degrees of success.

However, much of the company’s makeover has been purely cosmetic. The exception is Gazoo Racing, the automaker’s motorsport division and new in-house performance arm behind Toyota’s GR-series passenger cars.

Interestingly, Gazoo literally means “image” in Japanese and some of the upgraded models have been about little else. Still, some of the limited edition cars look like hoonable maniacs when compared to the base unit. The supercharged Yaris GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring) with over 200 horsepower is a prime example.



