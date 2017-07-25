Toyota Plans To Change The EV Game By 2022 - Isn't Tesla Too Far Already?

Toyota is working on an electric car powered by 'solid state' battery technology that can drastically improve driving range and shorten recharging times, according to a report in Japan.



According to the Chunichi Shimbun daily newspaper, the vehicle - which will be based on a new platform - will go on sale in 2022. The paper says that the car maker is working on all-solid-state batteries, a recently developed technology that uses solid electrolytes rather than liquid ones, enabling a higher volumetric energy density than more conventional lithium-ion batteries.



