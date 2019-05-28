Toyota Ponders A Manual Transmission For Supra But Wonders If Americans Are Sporty Enough To Buy It

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:51:24 AM

2 user comments | Views : 480 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even before the latest-generation Toyota Supra premiered, there has been hopeful talk that a six-speed manual would soon be offered alongside the current eight-speed automatic.

Hopes were heightened last week following confirmation that the entry-level BMW Z4 sDrive20i in Europe with which the Supra shares its underpinnings will come standard with a manual.

While BMW has yet to say whether or not the six-cylinder variants of the Z4 could also get a stick shift, Automobile reached out to Toyota to see whether the release of a manual Z4 also means that a manual Supra is on the agenda.



Read Article


Toyota Ponders A Manual Transmission For Supra But Wonders If Americans Are Sporty Enough To Buy It

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Why go with a manual when automatics shift faster and offer more cogs? Automatic with flippers easily beats a manual.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:05:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Don't produce a manual at your own peril. You want to appeal to enthusiasts you produce a manual even if the numbers are small. We are the largest sports car market in the world and you ask "Are Americans sporty enough?" C'mon man!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:06:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]