Toyota Ponders A Manual Transmission For Supra But Wonders If Americans Are Sporty Enough To Want It

Even before the latest-generation Toyota Supra premiered, there has been hopeful talk that a six-speed manual would soon be offered alongside the current eight-speed automatic.

Hopes were heightened last week following confirmation that the entry-level BMW Z4 sDrive20i in Europe with which the Supra shares its underpinnings will come standard with a manual.

While BMW has yet to say whether or not the six-cylinder variants of the Z4 could also get a stick shift, Automobile reached out to Toyota to see whether the release of a manual Z4 also means that a manual Supra is on the agenda.



User Comments

MDarringer

Why go with a manual when automatics shift faster and offer more cogs? Automatic with flippers easily beats a manual.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:05:26 AM   

Moo1

True, you can shift faster with flippers. However, flippers don't have the same feel as rowing your own gears.

Currently have a manual. The next vehicle I purchase will probably be automatic due to traffic.

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:31:59 AM   

MDarringer

And all Luddites say just that whenever their stodgy old ways are in jeopardy. I'm sure we'll have an alcohol-fueled treatise on manuals from TomM, but realize that's the crowd you're running with.

Did you also say:

"Sure, CDs are better but nothing sound like vinyl."
"Sure, a smart phone is better, but you you really need more than a flip phone?"

You may wish to chat with Ferrari about manuals. Oh wait, you can't.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:51:25 AM   

PUGPROUD

Don't produce a manual at your own peril. You want to appeal to enthusiasts you produce a manual even if the numbers are small. We are the largest sports car market in the world and you ask "Are Americans sporty enough?" C'mon man!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:06:59 AM   

countguy

It would move such small numbers that it is not worth it.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 8:59:26 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The take rate on the manual option would be very low on a car that will not ever sell in significant numbers.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 10:19:31 AM   

mre30

Nice idea but not really worth it.

By the way, if you are a manual aficionado, lease. If you buy it you will be stared down by the pre-owned manager at your local store come trade-in time with a look like "...I guess your perfect car with 12,000 miles on it, which I would love to sell as a CPO, will have to goto auction because there is no f**king way I can sell it at my store.." Then you get dinged on the value.

Enjoy rowing your own gears, the decision is a complicated one. Just get an auto.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 11:00:41 AM   

