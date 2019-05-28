Toyota Ponders A Manual Transmission For Supra But Wonders If Americans Are Sporty Enough To Want It

Even before the latest-generation Toyota Supra premiered, there has been hopeful talk that a six-speed manual would soon be offered alongside the current eight-speed automatic.

Hopes were heightened last week following confirmation that the entry-level BMW Z4 sDrive20i in Europe with which the Supra shares its underpinnings will come standard with a manual.

While BMW has yet to say whether or not the six-cylinder variants of the Z4 could also get a stick shift, Automobile reached out to Toyota to see whether the release of a manual Z4 also means that a manual Supra is on the agenda.