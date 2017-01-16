Toyota Prius-X looks Authentic, Awful and Attractive At the Same Time

The latest Toyota Prius received the crossover treatment, and it was named the Toyota Prius-X. This tuned vehicle got a completely new purpose, and it comes with a 50mm suspension lift, plastic over fenders while it wears a Dazer conversion by Car-Style.



In addition, the so-called Prius-X is equipped with bigger wheels wrapped in off-road tires, a bit unconventional roof rack, while the new front and rear bumper come with humongous guards, making this car authentic at least.



The tuned Toyota Prius-X was introduced at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and currently it is on the stand at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. The changes in the exterior and the addition of the new parts is obvious, but Dazer also added a dual GReddy exhaust. However, we cannot tell whether they made some mechanical changes.



Read Article