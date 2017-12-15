Toyota Proves It Is Serious About Performance - Teases Limited Production GR Super Sport Concept

Toyota has announced a Le Mans-derived GR Super Sport Concept under its Gazoo Racing performance banner will be unveiled at next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

The car has been previewed by a teaser image while a tweet from Toyota’s racing division confirmed that the concept would be a road car if it makes it to production. The hazy image shows a vehicle looking very similar to Le Mans prototypes run by Toyota’s World Endurance Championship team; flared wheel arches, a low-slung roof, big rear wing and shark fin above the rear engine cover are noticeable along with the race-derived wheels and brake calipers.