Toyota Recalls 228,000 Tacomas For Failing Differentials

For nearly 228,000 owners of 2016 and 2017 model year Toyota Tacomas, this isn't the locking rear differential that was supposed to come with the truck, as an oil leak in the rear differential has prompted Toyota to issue a recall. Toyota issued a press release about the recall today.

The oil leak can cause damage to the differential, causing "reduced propulsion" according to the press release. In some cases, the rear diff may completely seize up, which will lead to no propulsion at all. Obviously, having your rear wheels lock up while driving is dangerous. If your vehicle is covered under this recall, please get it checked out.