Toyota Recalls Over 1700 2018 Camrys For Engine Replacement

oyota is conducting a safety campaign in the United States that affects certain 2018MY Camry vehicles, for a rather unusual problem.



As revealed by the carmaker, the engines could have been equipped with pistons larger in diameter than the original specification.



This was an assembly error that could cause the cars to run rough, emit smoke from the exhaust and create an abnormal sound. Moreover, drivers will get warning lights and messages and a reduction in power, too. In extreme cases, the affected Camrys could stall, which would increase the risk of a crash.









