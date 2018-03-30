Toyota Recalls Over 1700 2018 Camrys For Engine Replacement

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:03 AM

0 user comments | Views : 438 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

oyota is conducting a safety campaign in the United States that affects certain 2018MY Camry vehicles, for a rather unusual problem.



As revealed by the carmaker, the engines could have been equipped with pistons larger in diameter than the original specification.

This was an assembly error that could cause the cars to run rough, emit smoke from the exhaust and create an abnormal sound. Moreover, drivers will get warning lights and messages and a reduction in power, too. In extreme cases, the affected Camrys could stall, which would increase the risk of a crash.




Read Article


Toyota Recalls Over 1700 2018 Camrys For Engine Replacement

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]