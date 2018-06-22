Toyota Redesigns Rolls Royce Competitor For 2018 - Could It Find Favor In The US?

Favored by Japan’s emperor, as well as high-ranking government officials, wealthy businessmen, and even Yakuza bosses, the Toyota Century is Japan’s most exclusive luxury model. You can think of it as the Rolls Royce or Bentley of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Now, Toyota’s flagship has been fully redesigned after over two decades in production, or 21 years, to be precise. That’s a long time for a model to remain virtually unchanged whichever way you see it, but that’s how Toyota rolls (pun intended) with the Century as the model has only seen three generations in the 50 years since its birth.

Revealed to the world for the first time last fall, the completely redesigned 2018 Century has been released as a Japan-only model with prices starting from 19,600,000 yen ($177,716), without tax, recycling fees and, of course, optional extras.



















