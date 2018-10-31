Toyota Reveals Production Ready Supra To Debut In January

Did you know Toyota used to make something called a ‘Supra’? Quite popular, as it happens. It was a sports car of some sort. It cycled through four generations until Toyota called it quits in 2002.

Now, without literally any warning or pre-empting or teasing or concept cars or anything for, say, the last five years, the Japanese carmaker has announced it will show off the production version of the new, MkV Toyota Supra next year, specifically between the dates of 14-27 January 2019.

Incidentally, the Detroit Motor Show also happens to be specifically between the dates of 14-27 January. What are the chances!