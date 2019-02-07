Toyota Sales Crawl Forward 0.2% In June - Lexus Follows Suit With A 0.8% Increase

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2019 sales of 202,352 vehicles, a decrease of 3. 5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2018. For the first half of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,152,108 vehicles, down 3.1 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.5 percent versus last year. Toyota division posted June 2019 sales of 179,305 vehicles, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.2 percent on a DSR basis. “As we close out the second quarter, our sales are heating up, led by the red-hot RAV4, Tacoma and light trucks. New technology and improved styling has made our hybrid game better than ever, taking our sales up more than 31 percent from last June,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “With the momentum we gained in the second quarter, we’re looking forward to continued sales success through the back half of 2019, with the return of the iconic Supra, launch of the all-new Highlander, and a few other surprises that you won’t want to miss.” Lexus division posted June 2019 sales of 23,047 vehicles, down 3.0 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus finished the first half of the year up 0.5 percent versus the same period in 2018. “Lexus continues to advance with the launch of the new Lexus RC F and the brand’s continued growth in hybrid leadership, an increase of more than 64 percent for the first half,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “In the first half of the year, we saw our luxury SUV segment achieve double digit growth, led by the Lexus RX, NX and all-new UX. This fall, we look forward to solidifying our luxury leadership with the new Lexus RX and GX.” June and First Half 2019 Highlights RAV4 sales up 3.8 percent, marking a best-ever June; an increase of 1.1 percent year-to-date (YTD)

Tacoma up 4.8 percent YTD; marking a best-ever quarter and a best-ever first half

Corolla sales increased 2.5 percent; Corolla Hatchback up 13.9 percent in June

Mirai sales increased 61.2 percent, marking a best-ever June; up 29.6 percent YTD

Camry sales increased 2.4 percent in June

Sienna sales increased 0.9 percent in June

Land Cruiser sales increased 17.2 percent in June; up 6.9 percent YTD

Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 31.7 percent in June; up 29.8 percent for the quarter

RC sales increased 16.2 percent in June; up 20.6 percent YTD

ES sales increased 21.1 percent; up 20.5 percent YTD

UX sales of 1,351 units in June

RXh sales increased 5.1 percent for the quarter, up 24.2 percent YTD

NXh sales increased 11.7 percent YTD

Total Lexus Hybrid sales increased 21.3 percent in June; up 63.4 percent YTD Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume









