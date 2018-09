Toyota Sales Dip 1.2% In August - Lexus Can't Keep Pace, Down 7.1%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2018 sales of 223,055 units. With the same number of selling days in August 2018 compared to August 2017, sales were down 2.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) and volume basis.



Toyota division posted August 2018 sales of 194,433 units, down 1.2 percent on a DSR and volume basis.



Lexus posted August sales of 28,622 units, down 7.1 percent on a DSR and volume basis.



August 2018 Highlights: TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever month for light truck sales

Camry recorded sales of 30,141 units

Corolla posted sales of 26,155 units

Toyota light truck division sales were up 8.6 percent, a best-ever August

RAV4 posted sales of 42,222 units

Highlander sales increased by 23.6 percent, a best-ever August

4Runner sales increased by 24.2 percent, a best-ever August

Tacoma increased by 35.3 percent, a best-ever August since 1996

Tundra sales increased 7.2 percent

Prius Prime sales increased 13.8 percent on DSR, a best-ever August

Lexus LUVs posted sales of 19,696 units, a best-ever August

NX combined sales were up 2.3 percent, a best-ever August

RX combined sales increased by 4.7 percent

RXh posted sales of 1,650 units

LS posted sales of 923 units