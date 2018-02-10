Toyota Sales Fail To Keep Up With Last Year Dropping 10.4% In September - Lexus Falls 6.1%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2018 sales of 203,098 units. With one less selling day in September 2018 compared to September 2017, sales were down 6.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 10.4 percent on a volume basis.



Through September, TMNA reported sales of 1,824,235 units, down 0.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and volume basis versus the same period in 2017.



Toyota division posted September 2018 sales of 178,501 units, down 7.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 10.9 percent on a volume basis.



“Toyota’s seen record light trucks sales for the first nine months of the year, led by the Tacoma and Highlander, both strong leaders in their segments,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “Our alternative fuel vehicle leadership remains strong as our hybrids gained double-digit growth in the Camry Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid, Prius Prime and Mirai models.”



Lexus posted September sales of 24,597 units, down 2.3 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.



“We have built on our success during the first half of the year with a strong third quarter thanks to three percent growth in our luxury utility vehicles and a 115 percent jump in our flagship LS sedan,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “The all-new Lexus ES sedan is off to a remarkable start, and we are looking forward to the addition of the UX compact LUV, which will introduce younger buyers to the Lexus brand starting in December.”



September and Third Quarter 2018 Highlights: TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever light truck sales for the first nine months

Toyota division posted best-ever light truck sales for the month of September and third quarter

Camry recorded September sales of 27,640 units

Corolla sedan posted sales of 19,130 units for the month

Prius Prime increased 21.1 percent; a best-ever month, third quarter and first nine months

RAV4 recorded sales of 37,440; a best-ever first nine months

Highlander increased by 8.0 percent; a best-ever September, third quarter and first nine months

4Runner increased by 7.1 percent; a best-ever September, third quarter and first nine months

C-HR increased by 38.5 percent; a best-ever September and third quarter

Tacoma increased by 23.3 percent; a best-ever September, third quarter and first nine months

Tundra increased by 2.6 percent

Lexus LUVs posted a best-ever first nine months of the year

LS up 54.6 percent in September

ES up 23.1 percent in September

NX Hybrid up 265.4 percent; best-ever month, third quarter and first nine months

NX combined sales up 3.6 percent for the year, a best-ever first nine months

RXh increased 86 percent; a best-ever September and third quarter in eight years

RX combined saw gain of 4.9 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



