Toyota Sales Fall 11.3% In January - Lexus Sales Plummet Over 25%!

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Inc. , today reported its U.S. January 2017 sales of 143,048 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent from January 2016 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days in January 2017 compared to January 2016, sales were down 11.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted January sales of 127,476 units, down 9.2 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



“Coming off a record December and year in 2016, the industry in January took a bit of a pause with volume down slightly vs. a year ago,” said Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. “Much improved Light Truck availability helped RAV4 and Highlander begin the year with record January sales.”



Lexus posted January sales of 15,572 vehicles, down 25.6 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



“January proved to be a challenging month driven by limited LUV availability and the strength of our December results,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager of the Lexus division. “Our outstanding December of nearly 41,000 resulted in a low days’ supply for our core models, especially in metro markets. We are continuing to replenish dealer inventories and expect healthy levels in February. Our dealers did achieve a best-ever January in L/Certified sales with more than 7,900 sales.”



January 2017 Highlights Camry posts January sales of 20,313 units

Toyota division SUV up 8 percent in January

Highlander posts best-ever January, up 12.4 percent

RAV4 posts best-ever January with sales of 22,155 units, up 2.8 percent

4Runner sales were up 16 percent

TCUV had a best-ever January and 17 consecutive months of best-ever monthly sales

RX posts sales of 5,520

L/Certified by Lexus posts best-ever January sales of 7,901, up 9.2 percent from January 2016 *Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



