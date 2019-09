Toyota Sales Skyrocket 12.3% In August - Lexus Moves Forward 4.6%

Toyota division achieved a best-ever August, posting sales of 218,403 units, up 12.3 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted August sales of 29,931 vehicles, up 4.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.

August 2019 Highlights

Highlander sales increased 21.7 percent; marking a best-ever month

RAV4 sales up 17.2 percent; a best-ever August

Tacoma sales increased 14.8 percent; a best-ever August

4Runner sales increased 3.1 percent; marking a best-ever August

CH-R sales up 29.1 percent; a best-ever August

Prius sales up 1.8 percent; with Prius Prime achieving a best-ever August

Corolla sales increased 15.2 percent; with Corolla Hatchback marking a best-ever August

86 sales up 11.3 percent

Camry sales increased 6.1 percent

Avalon sales up 29.8 percent

Sequoia sales increased 42.9 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 3.7 percent

Tundra sales up 12.4 percent

The all-new Supra completed the first full month of sales; with 643 vehicles sold

Total Toyota division cars sales up 8.4 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 17.0 percent

Total Toyota division light trucks up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever month

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.3 percent

RX sales increased 7.6 percent

ES sales up 20.3 percent

RC sales increased 47.4 percent

LX sales increased 9.9 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 9.2 percent; marking a best-ever August

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 44.2 percent