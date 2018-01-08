Toyota Sales Slip 1.1% In July - Lexus Stumbles With An 8.4% Decline For Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2018 sales of 208,770 units. With one less selling day in July 2018 compared to July 2017, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 6.0 percent on volume basis.



Toyota division posted July 2018 sales of 183,367 units, down 1.1 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.



Lexus posted July sales of 25,403 units, down 8.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 12.1 percent on a volume basis



July 2018 Highlights: Toyota division posted its best-ever month for light truck sales

Camry recorded sales of 26,311 units

Corolla posted sales of 26,754 units

RAV4 posted sales of 41,093 units

Highlander sales increased by 11.3 percent, a best-ever month

4Runner sales increased by 26.0 percent

Tacoma increased by 25.7 percent, a best-ever July since 1996

Tundra posted sales of 9,478 units

Lexus LUVs posted sales of 17,177 units

NX Hybrid up 205.1 percent, the seventh consecutive best-ever month

NX combined sales of 4,653 units

RXh increased by 92.8 percent, a best-ever July since launch in 2005

RX combined sales of increased by 1.5 percent, a best-ever July

GX increased by 14.4 percent



