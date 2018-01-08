Toyota Sales Slip 1.1% In July - Lexus Stumbles With An 8.4% Decline For Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2018 sales of 208,770 units.
With one less selling day in July 2018 compared to July 2017, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 6.0 percent on volume basis.
Toyota division posted July 2018 sales of 183,367 units, down 1.1 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.
Lexus posted July sales of 25,403 units, down 8.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 12.1 percent on a volume basis
July 2018 Highlights:
- Toyota division posted its best-ever month for light truck sales
- Camry recorded sales of 26,311 units
- Corolla posted sales of 26,754 units
- RAV4 posted sales of 41,093 units
- Highlander sales increased by 11.3 percent, a best-ever month
- 4Runner sales increased by 26.0 percent
- Tacoma increased by 25.7 percent, a best-ever July since 1996
- Tundra posted sales of 9,478 units
- Lexus LUVs posted sales of 17,177 units
- NX Hybrid up 205.1 percent, the seventh consecutive best-ever month
- NX combined sales of 4,653 units
- RXh increased by 92.8 percent, a best-ever July since launch in 2005
- RX combined sales of increased by 1.5 percent, a best-ever July
- GX increased by 14.4 percent