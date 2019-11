Toyota Sales Slip 1.6% In October - Lexus Sales Dip 1.9% For Month

Toyota division posted October sales of 165,644 units, down 1.6 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted October sales of 23,143 vehicles, up 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.

October 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

RAV4 sales increased 10.3 percent, marking a best-ever October; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 9,460 units sold

C-HR sales up 5.9 percent; a best-ever October

Corolla sales increased 1.6 percent

Prius sales up 5.9 percent

Sequoia sales up 2.6 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 15.2 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 2.4 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 62.0 percent

Lexus Division:

RC sales increased 66.4 percent

NX sales up 2.1 percent; led by NX Hybrid, which marked a best-ever October

RX sales increased 7.7 percent; marking a best-ever October

GX sales up 11.6 percent

LX sales increased 3.7 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever October

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 33.0 percent