Toyota Sales Stagnate In November With A 0.3% Dip - Lexus Loses 2.5% Of Sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported November 2018 sales of 190,423 units. With the same number of selling days in November 2018 compared to November 2017, sales were down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted November 2018 sales of 163,977 units, down 0.3 percent on a volume basis and a DSR basis.



Lexus posted November sales of 26,446 units, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis and a DSR basis.



November 2018 Highlights: TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever November for light truck sales

Camry recorded sales of 24,545 units

Corolla posted sales of 21,105 units

RAV4 sales increased by 23 percent, a best-ever November

C-HR sales increased by 10 percent, a best-ever November

Highlander sales increased by 5.6 percent, a best-ever November

4Runner sales increased by 13.8 percent, a best-ever November

Tacoma sales increased by 21.5 percent, a best-ever November

Tundra posted sales of 9,689 units

Lexus LUVs sales increased 0.7 percent, a best-ever November

NXh sales were up 88.6 percent, a best-ever November

RXh sales were up 116.1 percent, a best-ever November in 11 years

LS sales increased by 152 percent

ES sales increased by 8 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume.