Toyota Says New Camry Won't Help Sales

Despite the eighth-generation Camry launching in late summer, and predictably good deals to be had on the outgoing model, Toyota doesn’t foresee a sales increase for the midsize sedan in 2017.

“We did 388,000 last year. Give or take, we’re looking at a push,” Bob Carter, senior vice president-automotive operations for Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., tells WardsAuto in an interview at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

