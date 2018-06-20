Toyota Says New Supra Won't Drive Like Anything Like A BMW - What Does That Mean?

The last time Toyota teamed up on production duties with another automaker, we got the GT86 and the Subaru BRZ—cars that are very good, but also nearly identical in every way.

We know that the new Toyota Supra will share a platform, transmission and engine with the new BMW Z4, but apparently their driving experiences will be quite different.

That’s according to Motoring Research, which spoke to Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the GT86 and the upcoming Supra, at Le Mans. He said:

“Each company defined what we wanted and went from there. Both cars have completely different suspension and software calibration, for example.”



