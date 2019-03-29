Toyota Says New Tundra Under Development Will Shake Up The Market

Toyota spokesperson announced at the 2019 Denver Auto Show that the next generation of its aging, yet capable full-size Tundra pickup is in the works, and that there will be serious alterations made to the truck. "I can tell you that we are constantly in development for the new products, Tundra is in development, but I have no idea when we plan to launch, but I would also recommend to keep your eyes peeled on that vehicle if you see any information come out, because expect some big changes on Tundra the next time around," said Toyota spokesperson David Lee in a presentation Wednesday.



