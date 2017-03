As it approaches the April launch of the new C-HR small CUV in the U. S., Toyota says it is studying a second model for the burgeoning segment. “We might have something along that line (at the 2017) New York (Auto Show), if it shows up and the truck drops it at the right place,” Bill Fay, group vice president-Toyota Div., tells WardsAuto during an interview at a C-HR media preview here of a small CUV concept to be unveiled at NYAS.



