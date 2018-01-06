Toyota Skips A Beat As Sales Decrease 1.3% In May

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1.

3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 
 
Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.
 
Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.
 
May 2018 Highlights  
  • TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions’ light trucks posted a best-ever May
  • Camry posted sales of 29,965
  • RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units
  • Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May
  • 4Runner sales up 6.6 percent
  • Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units
  • Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May
  • RX posted sales of 9,697 units
  • NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May
  • NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year
  • LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume


User Comments

ilovecar2015

Looks like RXL finally helps RX, 8849 last year vs 9697 this year.
LS only hit above the 1000 mark once.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 11:36:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

USNA1999

The RX is killing it!

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 12:39:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MrEE

RAV4 killing it especially given it's in last model year.
Corolla numbers, also an outgoing model, must be pulling down overall results, along with the shift from Prius to conventional model hybrids.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 8:46:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The new RAV4 is going to explode sales. The icky styling is gone and a very attractive, butch look is ready to fly out of the dealers.

Park one next to a Tiguan and make VW cry.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 10:32:40 AM | | Votes: 1   

