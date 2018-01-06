Toyota Skips A Beat As Sales Decrease 1.3% In May

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1. 3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.



May 2018 Highlights TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions’ light trucks posted a best-ever May

Camry posted sales of 29,965

RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units

Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May

4Runner sales up 6.6 percent

Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent

Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent

Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units

Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May

RX posted sales of 9,697 units

NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May

NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year

LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



