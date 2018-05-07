Toyota Supra To Debut This Month At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:56:16 PM

0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

Toyota has confirmed that the all-new A90 generation Supra is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, only a day after Auto Express reader Johnny Daly caught the fifth iteration of the firm's iconic sports car on UK soil in right-hand-drive form.



Little else has been said about the Supra's Goodwood debut - we don't yet know if it will be part of a static display or if Toyota plans to send it up the hillclimb route, but it's likely that the car will make its dynamic debut. It's almost certain to be wrapped up in a disguise though, as suggested by a new teaser issued by Toyota Europe via twitter.


