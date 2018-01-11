Toyota Survives October With A 1.7% Increase In Sales - Lexus Dips 0.8%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported October 2018 sales of 191,102 units. With one more selling day in October 2018 compared to October 2017, sales were up 1.4 percent on a volume basis and down 2.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted October 2018 sales of 168,386 units, up 1.7 percent on a volume basis and down 2.2 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted October sales of 22,716 units, down 0.8 percent on a volume basis and down 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.



October 2018 Highlights: Camry recorded sales of 26,914 units

Corolla posted sales of 22,020 units

Toyota division posted best-ever October for light truck sales

RAV4 posted sales of 34,004 units

Highlander sales increased by 17.7 percent, a best-ever October

4Runner sales increased by 13.2 percent, a best-ever October

Tacoma sales increased by 29.9 percent

Tundra posted sales of 9,571 units

Lexus LUVs posted sales of 15,101 units

NXh sales were up 232 percent, a best-ever October

RX posted sales of 8,608 units, a best-ever October

LS sales increased by 154.6 percent

ES sales increased by 34.7 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



