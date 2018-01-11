Toyota Survives October With A 1.7% Increase In Sales - Lexus Dips 0.8%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported October 2018 sales of 191,102 units.
With one more selling day in October 2018 compared to October 2017, sales were up 1.4 percent on a volume basis and down 2.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted October 2018 sales of 168,386 units, up 1.7 percent on a volume basis and down 2.2 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus posted October sales of 22,716 units, down 0.8 percent on a volume basis and down 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.
October 2018 Highlights:
- Camry recorded sales of 26,914 units
- Corolla posted sales of 22,020 units
- Toyota division posted best-ever October for light truck sales
- RAV4 posted sales of 34,004 units
- Highlander sales increased by 17.7 percent, a best-ever October
- 4Runner sales increased by 13.2 percent, a best-ever October
- Tacoma sales increased by 29.9 percent
- Tundra posted sales of 9,571 units
- Lexus LUVs posted sales of 15,101 units
- NXh sales were up 232 percent, a best-ever October
- RX posted sales of 8,608 units, a best-ever October
- LS sales increased by 154.6 percent
- ES sales increased by 34.7 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume