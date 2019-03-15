Toyota To Invest $749 Million In Five US Factories

Toyota Motor North America on Thursday said it plans to invest $749 million and add about 600 jobs at plants in five states as part of a U. S. manufacturing expansion that now is expected to total $13 billion by 2022.

The automaker plans to increase engine capacity in Alabama, add production of the RAV4 hybrid and Lexus ES 300h hybrid in Kentucky, and double hybrid transaxle capacity in West Virginia. It also plans to raise output of castings at plants operated by its Bodine Aluminum subsidiary in Tennessee and Missouri.