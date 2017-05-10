Toyota To Refresh Entire Truck Lineup - What Changes Would You Like To See?

Think about this for a second:

If you buy a 2018 Toyota Sequoia, you’re basically getting a 2008 Sequoia with some cosmetic changes.

This is one of those crazy-but-true factoids about buying a new car. While you’re getting a vehicle with zero miles and a fresh warranty, the design of the bits and pieces that make up the car are likely quite a few years old.

The Sequoia is an extreme example, but when Toyota has a combination that works, it’s not one to deviate much from the winning formula. That’s why today’s Sequoia is essentially the same brute that debuted in 2008.

There’s a similar story with the 4Runner, which sits on a chassis and runs on an engine from 2013, while the Tundra received its latest update in 2014.



