Toyota Tries To Gain Lost Ground By Dumping Millions Into Uber - Is That A Risky Bet?

Toyota Motor Corp.

is preparing for a potential future where people don't buy cars.

That's behind the hefty investments that the company has made in ride-hailing providers, most prominently the $1 billion that it poured into Southeast Asian leader Grab. Toyota sees the partnership as an opportunity to get Grab to buy more of its cars and to push services like insurance and maintenance, Shigeki Tomoyama, the global head of Toyota's connected car division, said in an interview this month in Nagoya, Japan.



Jazzyjazz

Toyota is very dependent on rental car sales. So selling lots of Corollas and Camrys for uber...

