Toyota's Bet On Hybrids Finally Pays Off In Wake Of Dieselgate

For years, Toyota Motor Corp.

focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen Group.

The Japanese carmaker's strategy is finally paying off.

In the first full year since Volkswagen's emissions scandal threw the German giant into disarray, Toyota is on track for roughly a 40 percent jump in annual sales of gasoline-electric vehicles in Europe. Hybrids are set to account for more than half of Toyota’s deliveries for the region by the end of the decade, according to Karl Schlicht, executive vice president of the carmaker’s European division.



MDarringer

Now when these new Toyota owners realize just how oxymoronic "VW quality" is and how reliable and durable their new Toyotas are, they will feel stupid for darkening VW's door.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2016 11:07:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

