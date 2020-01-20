Toyota's President Issues Heartfelt Letter To Dakar Rally Team After Impressive Finish

The first Dakar rally to be held in Saudi Arabia ended on Friday, and while Gazoo driver and F1 legend Fernando Alonso didn’t quite crack the top ten in his class, Toyota’s factory efforts largely killed it. Nasser Attiyeh and Matthieu Baumel were second-place finishers in their Hilux and the rest of the competitors driving for Toyota largely crushed it as well. Unsurprisingly, their efforts won them a heartfelt letter from the President of Toyota Akio Toyoda, who also signed as Morizo, Master Driver of Gazoo Racing.



