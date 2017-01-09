Track ATTACK: Civic Type R vs. Focus RS, WRX STI, and Golf R - Pick YOUR Winner

It's been a long time since we such a wide and varied selection of sports compact cars hitting the market at once. They make something for everybody: modern daily drivers, old-school rally cars for the road and track toys. Yet somehow, everything revolves around the new Honda Civic Type R.



he second time Honda stuck a turbo in the CTR, it got a lot more things right, like the sort of ride you can live with every day or the type of toys that young enthusiasts want. This review from Auto Guide also paints a pretty picture when it comes to tracking use, as the Civic rewards even the novice driver.





Read Article