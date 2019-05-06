Tracy Morgan Buys A $2 Million Bugatti, Only To Have THIS Happen A Few Minutes Later

Agent009 submitted on 6/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:48 AM

0 user comments | Views : 830 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Imagine you had just bought a brand new car—or at least new to you—and just as you were getting in it for the first time to drive off into the sunset, someone finds a way to ruin your moment by crashing into you.

Well, that’s basically how Tracy Morgan felt after recently purchasing a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport valued in the neighborhood of $2 million.

The 50-year-old actor and comedian quite literally drove off the dealership lot and onto the busy Manhattan streets just minutes before a silver Honda CR-V SUV sideswiped the Veyron Grand Sport on the front driver-side three-quarter panel. Being busy Manhattan, smartphones flew up to capture the scene as it unfolded.



Read Article


Tracy Morgan Buys A $2 Million Bugatti, Only To Have THIS Happen A Few Minutes Later

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]