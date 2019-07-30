Trial Reveals UAW Officials Were Living Oppulent Lifestyles On The Backs Of Blue Collar Workers

Ahead of an August 5th sentencing date, federal prosecutors hoping make an example of former UAW vice-president Norwood Jewell (seen above, on the left) rolled out a raft of visual evidence to back up their case for a jail term.

Jewell was not the “Miller Lite kind of guy” his legal defense wished to portray; rather, the former head of UAW’s Fiat Chrysler division made gluttonous use of FCA funds earmarked for the two groups’ joint training center, prosecutors argued. Jewell was all too happy to accept the financial grease FCA poured on its labor wheels, they added. He wanted to be a “big shot,” and FCA made sure he lived the life of a touring rapper.

User Comments

xjug1987a

Why is this “news” it’s been going on probably for 60+ years or more...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 7/30/2019 3:25:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

