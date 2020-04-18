Triton Model H. Escalade Gone WRONG On SO MANY LEVELS?

WE HAVE NO WORDS.



New Jersey-based Triton Solar, not known to us before, today announced an all-new all-electric eight seat SUV - Triton Model H - with exceptional specs.

Triton says that the Model H will be equipped with a massive 200 kWh battery to get over 700 miles (1,126 km) of range on a single charge! Well, the range might be really long but we are not so sure if a 200 kWh would be enough to go 700 miles in such a huge vehicle.

On the powertrain side - there will be four electric motors, one per wheel, for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 1,500 hp (1.1 MW). According to Triton, it should be enough for 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
The company says that this is the SUV "to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort". The towing capacity will be 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg).

So what say YOU Spies? Should they have called it the Triton PREPARATION H?




