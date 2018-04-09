Truck And SUV Sales Raise Honda Sales - Holds Even -0.1% Change In August sales - Acura Skyrockets 14.8%

While supply constraints on select models restrained passenger car sales, Honda’s light truck portfolio lead the charge by way of the refreshed 2019 Pilot, segment-leading Odyssey minivan and always hot-selling CR-V.

Riding a wave of rapidly growing popularity, Pilot sales jumped 60% on 15,332 units – up 41.3 percent for the year toward an all-time record.

CR-V delivered again in August with sales of 34,610 units, an increase of 11.8%, on track to set a new annual sales mark.

Electrified vehicles sales topped 5,000 units for the 2nd straight month, with Accord Hybrid, Insight, and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid setting a best-ever month.

The #1 retail-selling minivan, Odyssey gained 13.5% on sales of 9,887 units.

Acura brand sales gained sharply in August, up 14.8% as light trucks set an all-time sales mark for August.

It’s three in a row for RDX, with sales totaling 5,793 for the month — a new August record.

Fresh off an update for the 2019 model year, including the addition of a new A-Spec package, MDX jumped 38% on sales of 6,252 units.



