Truck And SUV Sales Raise Honda Sales - Holds Even -0.1% Change In August sales - Acura Skyrockets 14.8%

While supply constraints on select models restrained passenger car sales, Honda’s light truck portfolio lead the charge by way of the refreshed 2019 Pilot, segment-leading Odyssey minivan and always hot-selling CR-V.

  • Riding a wave of rapidly growing popularity, Pilot sales jumped 60% on 15,332 units – up 41.3 percent for the year toward an all-time record.
  • CR-V delivered again in August with sales of 34,610 units, an increase of 11.8%, on track to set a new annual sales mark.
  • Electrified vehicles sales topped 5,000 units for the 2nd straight month, with Accord Hybrid, Insight, and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid setting a best-ever month.
  • The #1 retail-selling minivan, Odyssey gained 13.5% on sales of 9,887 units.

 

Acura brand sales gained sharply in August, up 14.8% as light trucks set an all-time sales mark for August.

  • It’s three in a row for RDX, with sales totaling 5,793 for the month — a new August record.
  • Fresh off an update for the 2019 model year, including the addition of a new A-Spec package, MDX jumped 38% on sales of 6,252 units.


 




