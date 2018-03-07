Trucks And SUVs Lead Ford To A 1.2% Increase In June Sales

Ford Motor Company’s June U.

S. sales totaled 230,635 vehicles a 1.2 percent increase; first-half 2018 sales are down 1.8 percent, with 1,277,691 vehicles sold

June fleet sales are down 2.3 percent; June commercial fleet up 6.0 percent; year to date fleet sales are down 3.2 percent

Retail results in June are up 2.9 percent on sales of 156,788 vehicles, while transaction prices gain $540; through the first half, retail sales totaled 854,889 vehicles a slight decline of 1.1 percent 

Industry shift to trucks and SUVs plays into our strengths, Ford trucks, SUVs, commercial and Lincoln all posting gains for the month

As the largest seller of trucks and SUVs in America, the Ford brand sold a combined total of 972,555 of these vehicles in the first half of the year an increase of 2.0 percent

Ford brand SUV sales totaled 77,453 vehicles last month, a new record June sales month

First half Ford F-Series sales totaled 451,138 pickups, a 4.9 percent increase; June F-Series sales totaled 79,204 trucks, marking the pickup’s 14th consecutive month of year over year gains

All new Lincoln Navigator moved quickly in June, with retail sales up 119.7 percent





