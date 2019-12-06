True To The Left: UAW Starts Mud Slinging Before VW Vote

The UAW and Volkswagen Group are disputing whether the automaker is maintaining its neutrality on the eve of a second union-affiliation vote at its assembly plant in Chattanooga.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told Automotive News on Tuesday that "VW has been holding multiple mandatory meetings with workers where they are pushing out anti-union materials."

The union's claim comes just one day before about 1,700 trade workers and production workers are scheduled to vote on affiliating with the UAW. The dates of the election were confirmed by the German automaker and UAW in May after the union petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to set the dates.



xjug1987a

Interesting how none of the Korean or MB/BMW, or anyother plants have any interest in the UAW because its a cancer. GM is probably trying to kill the UAW by moving to Mexico and I suppose if thats all it can do it should probably do it. THe UAW nearly killed all 3 American Mfr's but all the others are thriving without them... VW employees STAY AWAY from this disease...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2019 10:33:15 AM   

