Trump Administration Looks At Doubling Penalties For Fuel Economy Violations

Agent009 submitted on 7/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 470 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

utomakers’ ability to adhere to the regulatory standards set by the U.

S. government are beginning to slip. Manufacturers predicted industry-wide economy inadequacies for 2016 model year vehicles, anticipating things would only worsen for 2017. The Trump administration has framed itself as a friend to automotive companies, with the president himself claiming he would remove regulatory hurdles while in office.

Corporate economy guidelines established under President Obama are already under review, but now so are the penalties companies would have to pay for not meeting them. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would be seeking public comment on how to revise plans, slated to go into effect from the 2019 model year, which would more than double the penalties on auto manufacturers that fall short of meeting the government-set economy targets.


Read Article


Trump Administration Looks At Doubling Penalties For Fuel Economy Violations

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Amen! #MAGA

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2017 8:47:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]