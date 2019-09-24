Trump Administration Threatens To Withhold Highway Funding From California

Trump administration officials threatened this week to withhold federal highway funding from California, arguing that the state has not shown what steps it is taking to improve its air quality.

The move by the Environmental Protection Agency escalates the fierce battle between President Trump and the left-leaning state, and could put billions in federal funding in jeopardy.

In a predated letter sent late Monday to the California Air Resources Board, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler suggested that the state “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act” and needs to either update its plans to tackle air pollution or risk losing federal money.



I find this extremely ironic. The EPA wants to penalize CA for not having clean enough air, yet is preventing CA from setting standards to clean said air.

